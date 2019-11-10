Play

Stars' Tyler Seguin: In there Sunday

Seguin (upper body) will play Sunday against the Jets, Mike Heika of the Stars' official site reports.

Seguin is just dealing with bumps and bruises, per Heika. The top-line center will look to build on his 3-8-11 line through 17 games -- a modest output by his lofty standards.

