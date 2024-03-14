Seguin (lower body) is making progress in his recovery and could be ready to return toward the end of Dallas' current five-game homestand, Brian Rea of Bally Sports Southwest reports.

This news seems to suggest Seguin could be ready to return as soon as Wednesday against Arizona or March 22 versus the Penguins. Once he's given the green light, Seguin, who's racked up 20 goals and 45 points through 58 contests this season, should return to a middle-six role and a spot on one of the Stars' power-play units.