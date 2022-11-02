Seguin notched a goal during a 5-2 victory over the Kings on Tuesday.

Seguin wanted in on the fun, too. When Jason Robertson scored at 9:01 of the second period, the Stars pulled out to a 2-1 lead Tuesday. The entertainment was just beginning. Seguin connected at 10:17 and Roope Hintz capped the three-goal surge 14 seconds later. Seguin has accumulated three goals among eight points in 10 games. The 30-year-old center may not be able to produce another 40-goal season like 2017-18, but he is proving worthy of his top-six minutes.