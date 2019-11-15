Stars' Tyler Seguin: Leads Stars in win

Seguin scored a goal on a team-high five shots and added a helper in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Canucks.

Seguin set up Justin Dowling's first-period tally to open the scoring, and he later restored a lead for the Stars with a goal at 18:29 of the second period. His tally would count as the game-winner. Seguin's still not producing as expected with 13 points and 64 shots in 20 contests. Part of his struggles come from shooting 6.3 percent while also seeing his shot volume drop. He had 4.1 shots per game last season, compared to just 3.2 per outing so far in 2019-20. Fantasy owners will hope Thursday's two-point outing is the start of a turn-around for the 27-year-old.