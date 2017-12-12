Stars' Tyler Seguin: Leads team in shots, but comes up dry

Seguin led the Stars offense with 22:25 of ice time and a team-leading seven shots in Monday's shootout win over the Rangers.

Unfortunately, Seguin didn't manage to get in on the scoring. Despite having just one assist over the last four games, Seguin remains a good play. The dam is going to break open for him again. He has an impressive 25 shots over those four games and his 132 shots on the season rank third in the league.