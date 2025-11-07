Seguin scored a goal on two shots and added two hits in Thursday's 7-5 loss to the Ducks.

Seguin has two goals over his last five games. He worked on a line with Roope Hintz and Jason Robertson in this contest, though the Stars have had a lot of moving parts up front due to injuries. The 33-year-old Seguin is now at four goals, six points, 20 shots on net, 10 hits and a minus-1 rating through 14 outings this season. He should continue to occupy a top-six role.