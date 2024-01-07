Seguin scored a goal on three shots in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Predators.

Seguin got the Stars on the board midway through the second period. He has racked up four goals and two assists over his last four games. His line with Matt Duchene and Mason Marchment remains a key part of the Stars' success this season. Seguin is up to 14 tallies, 29 points, 80 shots on net and a plus-5 rating through 38 contests. He's on pace to reach the 60-point mark for the first time since 2018-19, when he had 80 points in his last full 82-game season.