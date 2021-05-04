Seguin (hip) made his season debut Monday, scoring the game-tying goal in a 5-4 overtime loss to the Panthers.

A six-time NHL All-Star, Seguin made an immediate impact upon his return from offseason hip surgery, with his even-strength tally forcing overtime. Seguin ended up skating for 17:09 in the narrow loss, which is exactly two minutes less than his average rink run from the 2019-20 campaign. We're talking about a player who has averaged 0.96 points per game over his eight-year tenure with the Stars, so scour the waiver wire to see if your fantasy league-mates haven't fallen asleep at the switch in picking up Seguin.