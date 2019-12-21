Stars' Tyler Seguin: Lights lamp twice in loss
Seguin scored two goals, one on the power play, in Friday's 7-4 loss to the Panthers.
Both tallies came after the Stars had fallen behind 7-1, so while it was a productive night for Seguin from a fantasy perspective, it didn't exactly move the needle for Dallas. The 27-year-old has found the scoresheet in five straight games, and on the year he has 10 goals and 30 points through 37 contests.
