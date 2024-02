Seguin scored two goals, one of them the game-winner, in Saturday's 3-2 victory over the Canadiens.

All the game's scoring came in the second period, with Seguin potting the Stars' final two tallies. The veteran forward has been locked in since the new year began, producing eight goals and 16 points over the last 16 games, and Seguin is one goal short of the 10th 20-goal campaign of his career.