Seguin finished the playoffs with knee problems and a torn labrum in his hip that is likely to require surgery. The Stars expect Seguin to be sidelined for roughly four months as a result, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Based on general manager Jim Nill's timeline, Seguin would not be ready until mid-February at this point, which would see him miss the tentative start of the season. If the league plays a condensed schedule, it's possible the elite center misses nearly a quarter or more of the campaign. As such, fantasy owners may want to wait until later than usual to draft Seguin in season-long formats.