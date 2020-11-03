Seguin is expected to be on the shelf until April after undergoing a right hip arthroscopy and labral repair Monday.

Seguin would have underwent surgery far sooner had he not run into scheduling issues related to COVID medical procedure restrictions that are currently in place. As a result, depending on when the 2020-21 campaign starts, the 28-year-old pivot could be in danger of missing nearly half, if not more, of next season. When it comes to next year's fantasy drafts, virtual managers will want to approach Seguin as nothing more than a high-upside IR stash.