Stars' Tyler Seguin: Logs 28:50 of ice time
Seguin played 28:50 against the Blackhawks on Saturday, the most of any Dallas player by over 3:50.
Seguin picked up an assist and scored in the shootout in a monstrous outing. The 25-year-old has really transformed into a complete two-way player in his eighth NHL season and is now up to 12 goals and 25 points in 26 contests. Seguin is clearly relied on heavily by Dallas and remains one of the best fantasy centers in the game. Get him in your lineup whenever the Stars take the ice.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...