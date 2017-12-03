Stars' Tyler Seguin: Logs 28:50 of ice time

Seguin played 28:50 against the Blackhawks on Saturday, the most of any Dallas player by over 3:50.

Seguin picked up an assist and scored in the shootout in a monstrous outing. The 25-year-old has really transformed into a complete two-way player in his eighth NHL season and is now up to 12 goals and 25 points in 26 contests. Seguin is clearly relied on heavily by Dallas and remains one of the best fantasy centers in the game. Get him in your lineup whenever the Stars take the ice.