Stars' Tyler Seguin: Makes things interesting

Seguin scored a late goal but couldn't do enough to prevent his team from losing 2-1 to the Oilers on Monday.

Down 2-0, Seguin scored at 17:23 of the third period to pull the Stars to within a single goal, but that's as close as the hosts would come to drawing even in Monday's nailbiter. Known to be a prolific goalscorer, the goal off the stick of Seguin was his first twine tickler since Nov. 21, so it's been slim pickings for the 27-year-old as far as goals go. On the season, Seguin is scoring on just 5.6 percent of his shots, the lowest mark of his career.