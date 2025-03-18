Head coach Peter Deboer relayed that Seguin (hip) is making progress in his recovery and is on track to be back at some point during the regular season or playoffs, Lia Assimakopoulos of The Dallas Morning News reports Tuesday.

Seguin will continue to work his way back to full strength while Dallas battles for playoff positioning in a contentious Central Division race. Once he's ready to return, he could bump Mikael Granlund down to a third-line role -- Seguin has phenomenal chemistry with Mason Marchment and Matt Duchene, Granlund's current linemates. In 19 appearances before sustaining his injury, Seguin provided nine goals, 20 points and a plus-14 rating over 19 outings.