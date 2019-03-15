Stars' Tyler Seguin: Making up for recent lack of goals

Seguin dished out two assists in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Wild.

Seguin embarrassingly flubbed a shot at the empty net late in the game, but at least he managed to assist on Alexander Radulov's empty-netter to secure a multi-point night. While Seguin remains stuck on just one goal over the past 10 games, he's kept owners happy with seven assists and 38 shots over this stretch.

