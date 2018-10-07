Stars' Tyler Seguin: Massive four-point night
Seguin scored two goals and added two assists in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Jets.
Seguin's performance was absolutely masterful. He and Jamie Benn combined for seven points on the night. Seguin is living up to that massive contract extension in a big way.
