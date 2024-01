Seguin scored two goals in a 5-4 overtime loss to Colorado on Thursday.

Seguin has two multi-point games in his last three games, and three goals and two assists in that span. It's a nice little run, but don't lose sight of the fact that his last multi-point game was Nov. 20. Still, there may be value in his game, so check your wire to see if he's available. Seguin, Mason Marchment and Matt Duchene have really started to click on the Stars' second line, and they combined for six points Thursday.