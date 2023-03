Seguin (leg) could be available to return at some point this week, Saad Yousuf of The Athletic reports.

As expected, Seguin took part in Monday's practice. Coach Peter DeBoer said after the session that the Stars forward probably won't be an option for Tuesday's contest versus Seattle. Seguin could be ready to play if he continues to progress over the course of the week. The 31-year-old has produced 17 goals, 42 points, 159 shots on net and 73 hits in 65 games this season.