Seguin will not be in the lineup against Nashville on Thursday but it expected to play versus Vegas on Monday.

Seguin failed to reach the 70-point mark for the first time since the lockout-shortened 2012-13 campaign. The 27-year-old center isn't expected to line up with Jamie Benn based on early line combinations in camp, though that plan could go out the window if the club finds itself behind in a game.

