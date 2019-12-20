Stars' Tyler Seguin: Modest four-game point streak
Seguin scored a goal and added an assist in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over Tampa Bay.
Seguin came up clutch in OT, picking up the puck in his own zone and going the other way on a 2-on-1. He's strung together a modest four-game, five-point (two goals, three assists) scoring streak. That ties Seguin's longest streak this season. Take advantage -- the guy's talent could explode through at any moment.
