Stars' Tyler Seguin: Multi-point night helps carry team to win

Seguin delivered his first multi-point game of the season in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Avalanche. He scored a power-play goal and added an assist.

Seguin has three goals and one assist in five games so far; all three of those snipes have come with the man advantage. Seguin topped 70 points last season, but failed to crack 30 goals for the first time in four seasons (he had 26). He's firing loads of shots -- 36 already -- but his shooting percentage is way below his career average. A little puck luck should see that climb back up and the goals will follow.