Seguin logged an assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Tuesday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Golden Knights.

Seguin was able to get on the scoresheet when he helped out on a Craig Smith tally in the second period. Through two contests, Seguin has supplied six shots on goal, two hits and two PIM while filling a middle-six role. The 31-year-old picked up 50 points in 76 outings last season and could be in line for similar production given his somewhat limited role to begin 2023-24.