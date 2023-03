Seguin recorded an assist, five shots on goal and two PIM in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Canucks.

Seguin set up Ryan Suter for the Stars' lone goal in the game. The helper was Seguin's first point in two contests since he returned from missing six games due to a cut on his leg. The 31-year-old forward is up to 43 points, 167 shots, 74 hits, 24 PIM and a plus-2 rating through 67 appearances.