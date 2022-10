Seguin scored a goal on three shots in Monday's 4-1 win over the Jets.

Seguin tied the game at 1-1 midway through the first period with his first goal of the season. The 30-year-old is off to a hot start this year with four points, seven shots on net, five hits and a plus-2 rating through three contests. He's found early chemistry centering Mason Marchment and Ty Dellandrea, which has allowed the Stars to rely on multiple lines for scoring as they jump out to a 3-0-0 start.