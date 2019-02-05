Stars' Tyler Seguin: Nets game-winning score

Seguin tickled the twine and added an assist in Monday's win over the Coyotes.

Seguin was buzzing all night with six shots on net and an impressive 22:30 of ice time. He waited until it was tied for the third time of the game when before receiving a pass from Jamie Benn in the slot and depositing it into the back of the net to put the Stars ahead and eventually give them a win. Seguin now has a goal in three straight games and five tallies in the last five outings.