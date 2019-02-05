Stars' Tyler Seguin: Nets game-winning score
Seguin tickled the twine and added an assist in Monday's win over the Coyotes.
Seguin was buzzing all night with six shots on net and an impressive 22:30 of ice time. He waited until it was tied for the third time of the game when before receiving a pass from Jamie Benn in the slot and depositing it into the back of the net to put the Stars ahead and eventually give them a win. Seguin now has a goal in three straight games and five tallies in the last five outings.
More News
-
Stars' Tyler Seguin: Reaches 20 goals again•
-
Stars' Tyler Seguin: Thrives with man advantage•
-
Stars' Tyler Seguin: Extends offensive dominance•
-
Stars' Tyler Seguin: Carries offense in OT win•
-
Stars' Tyler Seguin: Scores pair in high-scoring affair•
-
Stars' Tyler Seguin: Drawing ire of team brass•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 19
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...