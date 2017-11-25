Stars' Tyler Seguin: Nets hat trick in win
Seguin scored once in the second period and twice in the third to pace a 6-4 Friday win over Calgary.
After getting just two goals in the month of November prior to Friday, Seguin had three of them to help pace the Stars. Hopefully, this outburst will be the start of something good for the talented center, who remains on pace to score into the 40's this year.
