Seguin tallied a power-play goal and put two shots on target in Tuesday's 1-0 shutout win over Washington.

Seguin's power-play tally in the first minute of the second period would stand as the game winner. The 33-year-old center now has three goals, five points and 15 shots on target across 10 appearances this season. After a season-defining hip injury limited him to 21 points in 20 games a season ago, Seguin picked up where he left off before he was injured with five points in the early going this year. If he continues to be a regular on the scoresheet, plus play a big role at even strength and on the power play, Seguin has good value in fantasy as a streaming option with Matt Duchene (upper-body) and Roope Hintz (undisclosed) both considered day-to-day.