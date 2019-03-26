Stars' Tyler Seguin: Nets two goals in road win

Seguin scored twice in Monday's 5-2 win over the Jets.

Seguin entered Monday's game with a 3.7 shooting percentage in the month of March but found the back of the net twice versus Winnipeg, with both goals coming on Dallas power plays. He's up to 73 points through 77 games, including eight over his past four contests.

