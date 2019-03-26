Stars' Tyler Seguin: Nets two goals in road win
Seguin scored twice in Monday's 5-2 win over the Jets.
Seguin entered Monday's game with a 3.7 shooting percentage in the month of March but found the back of the net twice versus Winnipeg, with both goals coming on Dallas power plays. He's up to 73 points through 77 games, including eight over his past four contests.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...