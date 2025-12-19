Seguin (knee) will have his return timetable evaluated after the Olympic break after undergoing successful surgery Tuesday.

Seguin was initially expected to miss the remainder of the regular season after undergoing surgery to repair a torn ACL on Tuesday. While it still seems likely that he'll miss most, or all, of the regular season, the Stars aren't yet ready to make that determination and plan to check in on his progress in late February. Despite not being officially ruled out for the rest of the year, fantasy managers shouldn't count on meaningful late-season production from him.