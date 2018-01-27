Stars' Tyler Seguin: Notches 23 goals heading into break
Seguin has 23 goals on 200 shots in 50 games this season. He's also averaged a career-high 20:19 per contest in ice time.
Seguin struggled by his own standards last season, as he had "only" 26 goals in 82 games. However, the 25-year-old had an 8.6 shooting percentage, which was unusually low for him. This year, his shooting percentage is a more normal 11.5, and now he's on pace to hit the 30-goal mark again.
