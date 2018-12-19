Stars' Tyler Seguin: Notches assist in win

Seguin picked up an assist in Tuesday's 2-0 win over the Flames.

Seguin now has points in three straight and 31 in 34 games. His assist came on Jamie Benn's first-period goal that would eventually hold up as the game winner. Despite Seguin's goal-scoring numbers being down this season, the 26-year-old's assist numbers have never been higher than they are in 2018-19. He remains an elite fantasy option in all formats.