Stars' Tyler Seguin: Notches assist in win
Seguin picked up an assist in Tuesday's 2-0 win over the Flames.
Seguin now has points in three straight and 31 in 34 games. His assist came on Jamie Benn's first-period goal that would eventually hold up as the game winner. Despite Seguin's goal-scoring numbers being down this season, the 26-year-old's assist numbers have never been higher than they are in 2018-19. He remains an elite fantasy option in all formats.
More News
-
Stars' Tyler Seguin: Team loses despite his three points•
-
Stars' Tyler Seguin: Scores difference-maker in OT win•
-
Stars' Tyler Seguin: Goal and two assists in win•
-
Stars' Tyler Seguin: Point-per-game pace through 16•
-
Stars' Tyler Seguin: Notches assist•
-
Stars' Tyler Seguin: Three-game, 10-point streak•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 11
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...