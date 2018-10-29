Stars' Tyler Seguin: Notches assist
Seguin picked up a helper and three shots on goal in a 4-2 loss to the Red Wings on Sunday.
Seguin started the season scorching hot, as he had 10 points in his first four games. He has two points in his last six, both assists, but worry not. The second-overall pick has tallied at least 72 points in each of his last five seasons.
