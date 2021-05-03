Seguin (hip) was activated off injured reserve ahead of Monday's matchup with Florida, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports.

While officially a game-time decision, Seguin coming off IR all but guarantees he will be back in the lineup Monday. The 29-year-old center has yet to play in a game this season due to his hip problem but could be the spark the Stars needed to try and track down Nashville for the final playoff spot in the Central Division. Coach Rick Bowness will likely limit Seguin's minutes yet he figures to still slot into a top-six assignment.