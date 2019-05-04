Stars' Tyler Seguin: Offers assist
Seguin posted an assist and two shots in Friday's 2-1 win over the Blues in Game 5.
Seguin is on a three-game point streak, during which he's managed a goal and three helpers. The 27-year-old pivot has notched 10 points in 11 postseason contests this year as one of the Stars' best options on offense.
