Stars' Tyler Seguin: Offers assist

Seguin posted an assist and two shots in Friday's 2-1 win over the Blues in Game 5.

Seguin is on a three-game point streak, during which he's managed a goal and three helpers. The 27-year-old pivot has notched 10 points in 11 postseason contests this year as one of the Stars' best options on offense.

