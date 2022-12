Seguin logged an assist in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Devils.

Seguin's contribution was a late one, as he set up Mason Marchment's empty-netter in the last minute of the game. Over the last four games, Seguin has a goal and two assists -- his offense has steadied after a quiet stretch in which he had one assist in five games between Nov. 26 and Dec. 6. The 30-year-old forward is up to 22 points (five goals, 17 helpers), 67 shots on net, a plus-7 rating, 25 hits and 12 PIM in 30 contests overall.