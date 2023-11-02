Seguin notched an assist in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Flames.

Seguin snapped a three-game point drought with the helper on a Mason Marchment tally late in the second period. Playing in a middle-six role, Seguin has been inconsistent so far in 2023-24. He's produced four points, 14 shots on net, four hits, four blocked shots and a plus-1 rating through eight contests. His ice time, both overall and on the power play, remains steady, but his place in the lineup suggests he could have a tough time matching his 50-point output from last season.