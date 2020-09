Seguin produced two assists and three shots on goal in Friday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Lightning in Game 4.

Seguin had helpers on goals by Corey Perry and Joe Pavelski in the contest. On the latter of those scoring plays, it initially appeared Seguin had snapped his 12-game goal drought. It's been a brutal cold spell for Seguin, who has just three assists in his last 13 outings despite pumping 33 shots on net.