Seguin notched a power-play assist in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Flyers.

Seguin set up Jason Robertson's first of two goals in the contest. With Roope Hintz (lower body) ailing, Seguin stepped into a top-line role. The 31-year-old Seguin has three goals and two assists over his last six outings, and he's up to 47 points (nine on the power play), 175 shots on net and 79 hits through 72 games this season.