Seguin recorded a shorthanded assist and five hits in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Flames in Game 5.

Seguin set up linemate Jamie Benn for the opening goal at 10:13 of the first period. Since that duo has reunited with Alexander Radulov, Seguin has collected three assists, six shots and eight hits in the last two games. The 28-year-old center could be worth the investment for DFS managers for Thursday's Game 6.