Seguin (lower body) was spotted on crutches after Thursday's game versus the Sabres, Mike Heika of the Stars' official site reports.

Head coach Pete DeBoer didn't provide an official update on his status, but it seems unlikely Seguin will play Saturday in Seattle given this development. Frederik Olofsson will likely enter the lineup, while Ty Dellandrea is poised to take on a larger role for however long Seguin is out.