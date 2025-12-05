Stars' Tyler Seguin: On injured reserve
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Seguin (knee) is on injured reserve, per the NHL media site.
Seguin was already expected to be out long term, so this move isn't surprising. He has seven goals and 17 points in 27 appearances this season. The full extent of his ACL injury isn't known, but if it's a tear, then this will likely be the second straight regular season in which Seguin has logged fewer than 30 games.
More News
-
Stars' Tyler Seguin: Set for long-term absence•
-
Stars' Tyler Seguin: Questionable to return•
-
Stars' Tyler Seguin: Two more apples in win•
-
Stars' Tyler Seguin: Dishes pair of power-play assists•
-
Stars' Tyler Seguin: Two helpers in Tuesday's loss•
-
Stars' Tyler Seguin: One of each in Saturday's win•