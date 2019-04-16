Stars' Tyler Seguin: One man firing squad

Seguin tallied a goal on 11 shots in Monday's 3-2 loss to the Predators in Game 3.

Seguin's line with Alexander Radulov and Jamie Benn accounted for 24 of the Stars' 42 shots in the contest, with Seguin leading the way. He has five goals and six helpers in his last 10 outings, only being held off the scoresheet twice in that span. If the Stars are to reverse a 2-1 series deficit, it'll likely be Seguin leading the way on offense.