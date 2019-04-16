Stars' Tyler Seguin: One man firing squad
Seguin tallied a goal on 11 shots in Monday's 3-2 loss to the Predators in Game 3.
Seguin's line with Alexander Radulov and Jamie Benn accounted for 24 of the Stars' 42 shots in the contest, with Seguin leading the way. He has five goals and six helpers in his last 10 outings, only being held off the scoresheet twice in that span. If the Stars are to reverse a 2-1 series deficit, it'll likely be Seguin leading the way on offense.
More News
-
Stars' Tyler Seguin: Reaches 80 points•
-
Stars' Tyler Seguin: Pushes point streak to five games•
-
Stars' Tyler Seguin: Nets two goals in road win•
-
Stars' Tyler Seguin: Finally gets one to go in•
-
Stars' Tyler Seguin: Rattles off four helpers•
-
Stars' Tyler Seguin: Making up for recent lack of goals•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...