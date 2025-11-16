Seguin scored a goal on two shots, added an assist and went plus-2 in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Flyers.

Seguin has four goals and a helper over his last six games. There's some chemistry building for him with Roope Hintz and Jason Robertson. Seguin is up to seven goals, 10 points, 26 shots on net, 11 hits and a plus-2 rating across 19 appearances. If he can pick up the pace a bit, the 33-year-old should still have enough in the tank for push for a 50-plus-point campaign.