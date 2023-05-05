Seguin scored a goal on three shots, added a power-play assist, went plus-2 and logged four hits in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Kraken in Game 2.

Seguin's had a strong postseason, as this was his third multi-point effort through eight playoff games. His tip-in tally in the third period beat Philipp Grubauer five-hole. Seguin has five tallies, three assists, 27 shots on net, 17 hits and a plus-2 rating in the playoffs, and he's maintained a top-line role even with Joe Pavelski back for the second round.