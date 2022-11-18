Seguin scored a goal on two shots, dished an assist, went plus-2 and added two PIM in Thursday's 6-4 win over the Panthers.

Seguin was a big part of the Stars' four-goal first period. He set up a Roope Hintz tally to open the scoring before netting a goal of his own late in the frame. While Seguin's been a steady second-liner this year, this was his first multi-point showing since Opening Night. The center has four goals, nine assists, 34 shots on net, 16 hits, 10 PIM and a minus-1 rating through 17 appearances.