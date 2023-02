Seguin scored a goal on three shots and added two hits in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to the Blackhawks.

Seguin had been in a brutal slump, posting just one assist and a minus-6 rating over his last 10 games. He put an end to it with a first-period tally. The 31-year-old has been mostly a productive player this season outside of his recent cold stretch, racking up 15 goals, 21 helpers, 139 shots, 64 hits, 22 PIM and a plus-3 rating through 58 contests.