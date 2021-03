Seguin (hip) is skating but remains 3-to-5 weeks away from returning to the lineup, Frank Seravalli of TSN.ca reports.

Seguin has been out for the entire season, but he should be able to return some time in early April to give the Stars a boost down the stretch. Once Seguin rejoins the lineup, he'd likely take on a top-six role, which could push either Joe Pavelski or Roope Hintz (lower body) to the wing when all three forwards are in the lineup.