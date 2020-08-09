Seguin (undisclosed) won't play Sunday against St. Louis.
The Stars likely won't be releasing any details regarding the specific nature or severity of Seguin's undisclosed issue, so at this point there's no telling if he'll be available for Game 1 of his team's first-round series. Joel Kiviranta will take Seguin's spot in the lineup for Sunday's contest.
