Seguin (lower body) won't play Saturday versus Carolina, Mike Heika of the Stars' official site reports.

It'll be the first game Seguin's missed this season. While the 32-year-old forward has gone four games without a point, he's had a productive year overall, totaling 20 goals and 45 points through 58 contests. Logan Stankoven will make his NHL debut in Seguin's place on Dallas' third line alongside Jamie Benn and Wyatt Johnson. Seguin's next chance to suit up will come Monday against the Islanders.